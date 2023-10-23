Colorado tells automakers it wants one million electric or zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030

Colorado has approved new rules aimed at improving the state's air quality by accelerating the number of non-gas powered vehicles available to new car buyers in the coming decade.

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission adopted the Colorado Clean Cars standard on Friday. It directs vehicle manufacturers to increase sales of battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles sold in Colorado beginning in 2027. Further, 82% of the light-duty trucks and passenger vehicles sold in the model year 2032 should be electric or zero-emission.

The Colorado Clean Cars standard was developed by the Air Pollution Control Division. The intent of the standard is to reduce air pollution and climate-damaging greenhouse gases, according to the state.

"Colorado is already among the states with the highest concentration of electric vehicles, and we don't plan on hitting the brakes any time soon," said Michael Ogletree, the division's director. "Coloradans want low- and zero-emissions vehicles because they help them get where they're going while breathing cleaner air and saving money. This standard will make clean vehicles more accessible across the state and improve air quality in local communities overburdened by pollution from busy roadways."

Both the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission and the Air Pollution Control Division are organized under the umbrella of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The CAQCC members are appointed by the governor.

A CDPHE press release announcing the decision expressed a claim that the state sought to have one million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030.

The Colorado legislature passed a bill this year that asked the state to reach 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by that same time. It also asked to reach complete elimination of greenhouse gas pollution levels by 2050.

"Ramping up production of low- and zero-emissions vehicles is one of Colorado's many clean transportation solutions," Trisha Oeth, CDPHE's Director of Environmental Health and Protection, stated in the press release. "Colorado is a proud climate leader. Cleaning up the transportation sector – one of the state's largest air pollution sources – is essential to meeting our ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals and protecting clean air for all."

The state added that the standard does not prohibit the sale or use of non-electric, internal combustion engine vehicles. The standard's targets also do not apply to used car sales or off-road vehicles or equipment, such as construction and farm equipment.

Rather than restricting the types of vehicles available to consumers, the CDPHE stated it intends to support the market for zero-emission vehicles through direct funding, grant programs, and tax credits. Those programs, among others, include:

CBS News Colorado has asked the CDPHE how it intends to react should the suggested numbers of vehicles and percentage of purchases not reach the state's stated goals. This story will be updated with any response.