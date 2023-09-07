City of Aurora promotes power of close-knit community with "mini-grants"

City of Aurora encourages residents to get to know their neighbors

City of Aurora encourages residents to get to know their neighbors

The City of Aurora is encouraging residents to get to know their neighbors. The city is awarding mini-grants to help fund special events like block parties, potlucks and ice cream socials.

Applications for the mini-grants are on the city's website.

Those applicants who meet the qualifications can choose between a $100 King Soopers gift card to help pay for food at the gathering or $100 Home Depot gift card to cover the cleanup costs.

The city is also offering a neighborhood improvement grant available to help improve the appearance of neighborhoods. Aurora allocated $60,000 for grants this year.

The application process for 2024 opens in January.