City of Aurora promotes power of close-knit community with "mini-grants"

The City of Aurora is encouraging residents to get to know their neighbors. The city is awarding mini-grants to help fund special events like block parties, potlucks and ice cream socials. 

Applications for the mini-grants are on the city's website. 

Those applicants who meet the qualifications can choose between a $100 King Soopers gift card to help pay for food at the gathering or $100 Home Depot gift card to cover the cleanup costs.

The city is also offering a neighborhood improvement grant available to help improve the appearance of neighborhoods. Aurora allocated $60,000 for grants this year. 

The application process for 2024 opens in January. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 3:11 PM

