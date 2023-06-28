City of Aurora likely to scale back water restrictions

New water restrictions for City of Aurora to go in effect

New water restrictions for City of Aurora to go in effect

New water restrictions for City of Aurora to go in effect

Between rain and runoff, it's been a minute since most Coloradans have had to water their lawns.

"Mother Nature provided all the water we needed this spring," said Greg Baker of Aurora Water.

Yet, that wasn't what Aurora Water predicted earlier this year when it said reservoir levels were low and the snowpack wasn't strong.

That led to the city approving drought restrictions that limit residents to watering just two days a week.

"We've been able to fill our reservoirs much more than we thought we would. They're right now at 84% of capacity," Baker told CBS News Colorado. "We wouldn't have projected that in February."

Baker said the utility has seen outdoor water use drop by about 80% compared to average use in May.

Now, Aurora Water is proposing the city to drop its watering restrictions and resume the normal 3-day schedule. That's what city Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky believes should've been the case all along.

"I know that our reservoir levels were low, I'm not disagreeing with that. But I also believe that after we voted for all of these other strict measures - limiting the size of yards, taking away water features, a moratorium on golf courses, raising water rates - we should've had a moment of pause," she said.

Jurinsky said she gets complaints just about daily from residents upset about the restrictions. She explained many are confused why they have drought surcharges on their water bill, too.

"It's a slap in the face to Aurora residents," said Jurinsky, noting she voted against it. "The drought surcharge fees are absolutely heavy-handed government."

Baker disagrees.

"If we were looking for a way to increase revenue, we would've left the original levels in place because we're asking people not to use water. That impacts our revenue more than putting on a drought surcharge," he said.

When city council votes on the resolution to lift the watering restriction, Jurinsky plans to also make a demand of Aurora Water.

"Anybody in the city of Aurora that has received a drought surcharge fee, I want refunded," she said.

Whether or not people will get money back isn't clear yet, but Baker does expect Aurora will get back it's usual summer water schedule.

"I can't imagine council would not do it," he said.

If the restrictions are lifted, Baker said residents can water their lawns three days a week beginning Thursday.

However, he also encouraged residents to be mindful of their water usage and remember there's still no watering allowed between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of September.