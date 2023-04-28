Cities Summit of the Americas wraps up with visit from Secretary of State Blinken

Cities Summit of the Americas wrapped up in Denver on Friday with a visit from the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Blinken met with female mayors to discuss a few of the themes highlighted at the Cities Summit including climate change and equality.

Blinken also spoke about how Denver is addressing the opioid crisis.

CBS

"What Denver is doing so remarkably well both on dealing with prevention, with treatment, with recovery, with detection, with law enforcement. All of that is a powerful example for other communities that may be affected down the road if they're not already affected by synthetic opioids like fentanyl," said Blinken.

The secretary of state went on to say the number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 39 is synthetic opioids, notably fentanyl and this is a problem that requires work at local, national and international levels.