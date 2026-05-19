Former Lakewood police agent arrested in Denver metro area, accused of misconduct and cybercrime

A former Colorado police officer is accused of using his position to be intimate with female arrestees, victims and witnesses.

Christopher Gearhart worked as an agent for the Lakewood Police Department. He was arrested on Tuesday and is out on $20,000 bond.

Christopher Gearhart Arapahoe County

He faces six charges of first-degree misconduct and four counts of cybercrime.

According to the district attorney for Colorado's 1st Judicial District, at least one victim reported Gearhart tried to have sex with her while she was detained. Investigators say they also found explicit conversations and photos on his work cellphone. Gearhart is now a non-sworn booking deputy for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Denver.

CBS Colorado reached out to ICE on Tuesday about Gearhart's position and had not heard back.

The Lakewood Police Department shared the following statement about the arrest:

On 5/19/26, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested former Lakewood Police Agent Christopher Gearhart on six counts of First Degree Official Misconduct and four counts of Cybercrime. The charges relate to alleged misconduct committed between July 2023 and July 2025 while Gearhart was employed as an agent of the Lakewood Police Department. Gearhart worked as a patrol agent from January 2019, until he resigned pending investigation in September 2025.

"The badge represents a sacred bond between this organization and the citizens of Lakewood. To see that bond violated is not just a breach of policy; it is a betrayal of everything we stand for," says Lakewood Chief of Police Philip Smith. "Abhorrent behavior has never been tolerated, and it will never be tolerated, in the Lakewood Police Department. I want to be clear to the survivors and to every resident of this city: We hear you, and we take these allegations with profound urgency. There is no room in this organization for anyone who exploits their authority. We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the truth, ensuring this organization remains a place where safety, honor, and absolute accountability are demanded of all members."

This case initially came to light from an internal report in July 2025. Our Internal Affairs Unit was notified by other police agents of allegations made against Gearhart. Gearhart was put on administrative leave while the investigation took place. During the Internal Affairs investigation, evidence of possible criminal misconduct came to light. Our investigators immediately notified the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office of our findings and turned the criminal investigation over to them. Gearhart resigned from the Lakewood Police Department in September of 2025 while the investigation was still on-going.