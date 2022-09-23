Chile roasting season is back, just in time for 28th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival

Chile roasting season is back!

Musso Farms in Pueblo says they're ready for roasting.

Some of the farms in and around Southern Colorado told the Denver Post that the chiles must have loved this year's weather because it's one of the best chile seasons they've seen in quite some time.

Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, meaning they've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture this year.

The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for Sept. 23 to 25 and further south, the Mountain Chile Cha Cha in Pagosa Springs is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24.