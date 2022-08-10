3 ways to celebrate Pueblo's famed green chiles

If it's August, it's time to start harvesting the famous Pueblo green chiles and expect them to be hotter this year. Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers.

Harvest time at Mauro Farms in Pueblo as they bring in the green chiles in 2010 Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's also the roasting begins and to make plans to celebrate the peppers..

As you would expect Pueblo goes all out to celebrate its chiles and its agriculture industry that provides so much fresh produce for the state. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for September 23 - 25.

It'll be set up on Union Avenue in Historic Downtown Pueblo. In addition to chiles in all there forms, you'll also find cooking competitions, live entertainment and street vendors. There's even a hot air balloon flyover on the morning of Saturday, September 24.

If you prefer to celebrate your chiles at altitude, check out the Mountain Chile Cha Cha in Pagosa Springs. It's planned for Saturday, September 24 in the town park. The fesitval kicks off with a 5K or 10K trail ridge run. Make sure you check out the chile roasting and the green chile cook-off and tasting.

It's a celebration of not just green chiles but the Hispanic-centric cultures that make up 80 percent of Denver's Westwood neighborhood. The Westwood Chile Fest is set for September 10.

The free even takes place along the Morrison Road Corridor. The emphasis is on food and drink especially the spicy, authenic flavors from various Hispanic cultures. Organizers pride themselves using the festival to educate attendees about their neighborhood and cultures.