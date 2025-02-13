Children's Hospital Colorado hosts annual Cares for Kids radiothon

Children's Hospital Colorado and Alice 105.9 are teaming up for the annual Cares for Kids Radiothon, a daylong event dedicated to sharing stories of hope and healing while raising funds for pediatric care.

The radiothon kicked off at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Thursday, with every donation supporting Children's Hospital Colorado's mission to provide the best possible care for young patients.

"We are serving a seven-state region. We're seeing kids from truly all over the country We have experts in a lot of our specialties and we are fueled by philanthropy in that way and we can't do what we do here without the really generous giving that happens from our community," said Kacie Merrick, a spokesperson for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation. "We want to emphasize that we stay local here and that all of the dollars come straight here."

Kacie Merrick, senior manager of corporate partnerships at Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, talks about the hospital's annual Cares for Kids radiothon fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. CBS

Listeners tuning in to Alice 105.9 on Thursday will hear powerful stories -- from healing broken bones to treating pediatric cancer -- highlighting the hospital's impact. Each year, Children's Hospital Colorado cares for more than 284,000 children, more than any other hospital in the seven-state region.

By donating, supporters help give families hope and help children live healthier lives.

To contribute, call 720-777-1059 or click here.