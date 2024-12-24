New agreement keeps Children's Hospital Colorado in TRICARE network

After announcing that Children's Hospital Colorado would become a non-network provider, the hospital has reached a new agreement with the TRICARE military health insurance program.

On Tuesday, Children's Hospital Colorado announced they signed a new agreement with TriWest, which covers TRICARE customers in the central and western United States. The hospital will remain in the TriWest network, with the new agreement taking effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

"We have worked closely with TriWest and achieved important improvements in the new contract that will help us maintain access to care. We will continue to work with TriWest on long-term changes to the contract," said the hospital.

The hospital expressed difficulty in providing care for TRICARE patients and thanked those helping to address TRICARE cuts.

"While we are pleased with this progress, TRICARE reimbursement for children's hospitals remains well below the cost of providing care. We will continue engaging with the Department of Defense and elected officials to ensure that Children's Hospital Colorado can maintain high-quality, specialty pediatric care for all kids in Colorado."

This agreement is the most recent development in the long-standing struggle by the Children's Hospital Colorado against TRICARE reimbursement changes. In 2023 the hospital filed a legal challenge to the Defense Health Agency's federal reimbursement changes to TRICARE.

The hospital said approximately 17% of the patients they serve are military children.

"These new rules will disproportionally impact Southern Region operations and threaten our ability to maintain our current level of care for the entire Colorado Springs community, including military and non-military patients and families alike," said the hospital

According to Military State Policy Source, there are approximately 28,979 children of active duty military members in the State of Colorado.