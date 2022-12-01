11 children rescued by Aurora police, U.S. Marshals Service, other agencies in 'Operation Lost and Found'

Aurora police are involved in first-of-its-kind effort to find endangered missing children

Aurora police are involved in first-of-its-kind effort to find endangered missing children

Aurora police are involved in first-of-its-kind effort to find endangered missing children

Police in Aurora are part of a first-of-its-kind effort to find endangered missing children in Colorado.

Over the course of two weeks, investigators recovered 11 children and arrested one adult.

The Aurora Police Department worked with federal investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The children, all between the ages of 12 and 17, were considered at risk of sex trafficking or sexual or physical abuse, and/or had various medical conditions.

victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.

"As the Marshals continue to develop our Missing Child Unit, we will continue to support state and local law enforcement partners in locating and reunifying missing and exploited children with their families," said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

According to the Marshals Service, the following agencies were involved in the operation: