Girl, 5, killed in multi-vehicle crash in Northern Colorado

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving at least three vehicles in Northern Colorado. The crash happened on Monday, but the girl died later at the hospital, Greeley police said on Wednesday.

It wasn't clear exactly when the girl died, but investigators said the crash happened around 2:15 that day near Highway 85 and 22nd Street.

Greeley police said a 24-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus north on Highway 52 and tried turning left on 22nd Street. That's when a 51-year-old woman driving a Tesla south on Highway 52 struck the Focus, causing both cars to spin and crash into a stopped semi-truck.

The girl was taken out of the Focus and taken to Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver in critical condition, where she later died.

The woman driving the Focus sustained minor injuries while the driver of the Tesla and the semi-truck were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and no one involved has been identified by police. The girl will be identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office.