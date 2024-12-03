Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and carnival tickets on sale Dec. 5

Tickets for Cheyenne Frontier Days will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, carnival armbands and gift cards which are redeemable for tickets or merchandise will go on sale at 9 a.m. at www.cfdrodeo.com and by calling (307) 778-7222.

CBS

The 129th annual "Daddy of 'em All" is located in Cheyenne, just 100 miles north of Denver. It features nine days of rodeo featuring PRCA and WPRA competitors along with Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and buckles are awarded.

Cheyenne Frontier Days also has a full carnival, hundreds of vendors, artists, food, and music "celebrating the history and culture of the American West.

CBS

Additional Information from Cheyenne Frontier Days:

Daily rodeo tickets range from $24 – $52, with VIP at an additional cost. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1. Carnival Armbands will be $40 per session or $155 for all 10 days.

CBS

Cheyenne Frontier Days partners with AXS, a global leader in ticketing for the entertainment world. Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS App which provides contactless, secure, and personalized fan experiences. Attendees will need to download the AXS App to access digital ticket purchases for 2025.

The concert artist announcements are coming in March 2025. For the full range of pricing and more event information, please visit www.cfdrodeo.com.