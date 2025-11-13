Cheyenne Frontier Days getting ready for 2026

Excitement is building for next year's Cheyenne Frontier Days, which is 245 days away.

The Daddy of 'Em All made a few announcements about their plans for 2026 on Thursday. CEO Tom Hersig said Dec. 2 will be the date when they announce the performers at next year's Cheyenne Frontier Nights concerts.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Montana, competes in saddle bronc riding during an afternoon rodeo during Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 21, 2024. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tickets for those concerts will go on sale the following week.

PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour will be coming back, too.

The opening Friday will also now include rodeo events. Hersig said this is something fans have been asking for.

"The biggest part of it is, our rodeo popularity has been leaps and bounds in growth so just having another day just helps everyone make a complete weekend," Hersig said.

Learn more about Cheyenne Frontier Days at cfdrodeo.com.