Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces Cherry Creek State Park will now be closed overnight after unlawful activity

Managers of Cherry Creek State Park announced they will be closing the park during overnight hours after a rise in what they say has been unlawful activity. The Colorado state park will now be closed to all but campers between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

CPW

Entry into the park, which is located in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area, will only be allowed for people who can show that they have camping reservations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the closure in a social media post on Friday. They said they are taking this action because of "law enforcement concerns and vandalism." They didn't specify what sort of damage has been done in the park.

Fishing at night will be prohibited in the Cherry Creek Reservoir as part of the closure, although park officials say they may be considering a way to ease that rule over the next few weeks.

In a response to a comment on their Facebook post, a CPW official said they've been having troubles dealing with people who have been "coming in at night that are not camping or fishing. Loud parties."