Cherry Creek Innovation Campus filling need for aviation mechanics, offering flightpaths to careers

The Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial is filling a big need for aviation mechanics, by offering flightpaths to careers.

That includes a new class being offered this year to get students FAA certified to become a mechanic and work on aircrafts. This comes as the nation faces a shortage in people working in the industry.

The program is turning passions into careers for students like Malachi Schubert and Nathan Prentice.

"I've really been interested in space and aviation ever since I was a kid," said Nathan. "The goal is really just to understand aviation on a more fundamental level."

"I think aviation is a really cool career choice," said Malachi, who is also an alumni student of the campus taking the class. "When you work in aviation, it's a lot of problem solving and working with your hands all the time."

During a three year program on campus, students go through rigorous training, learning the in's and out's of what it takes to get into the field of aviation maintenance. When students pass their FAA certification tests, they can work anywhere as an aviation mechanic.

In their first year, students are learning about the basics of aviation maintenance. In their second year, they're learning about the airframe, like flight controls and landing gears. Then in their third year, they can take the newly-offered powerplant class, which is where students learn how aircrafts run.

"Primarily the engine, and so our kids are tearing down engines all the way to the nuts and bolts, building them completely back up," said Ty McNew, the powerplant class instructor.

McNew spent 12 years in the Air Force as a mechanic.

"There is a major shortage in pilots and mechanics in all the aviation field. So for a school like this to be able to produce mechanics ready to go right out of high school, it's a big asset for these major airlines," said McNew.

McNew said when students graduate, they can work at airlines or with other companies with a starting pay of around $75,000 a year. He added, people in the industry can earn up to $60 an hour depending on the airline they work for and their experience.

Currently, 19 students are taking the powerplant class. The program also offers hands-on experience by bringing in helicopters and small aircrafts from the skies and into the classroom.

"Actually being able to beat this up close to them is just kind of inspirational," said Nathan. "I couldn't tell you how they airplaces flew before, but now I have a pretty good understanding."

"I think aviation is a really cool career choice, and there are so many different opportunities in it," said Malachi. "Getting my AMP (certification) would just really set me up to work wherever I want, because there are planes everywhere," said Malachi.

One of the aviation teachers is also one of only four FAA certified designated maintenace examiners in the state of Colorado. With him, students can test for their FAA certifications in the classroom. Those tests include written and oral exams.

Going to a traditional four-year college to become an aviation mechanic could cost up to $60,000. At CCIC, it only costs about $2,500, saving time and money for students participating and also setting them up for success.

For more information about the aviation maintenance pathway at CCIC, or other career pathways offered, click here.