Now is the time to get cheap fall travel deals, says Colorado expert

If you've been wanting to book a fall getaway, now is the time to do it.

"Travel is an essential part of life: getting out of your comfort zone, getting to see new things," said Denver-based travel content creator Juliana Broste. With her social media accounts, Broste, known is "TravelingJules," helps people find their own adventures through hers.

CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White interviews Juliana Broste, known is "TravelingJules." CBS

She says right now is the ideal time to travel. We are officially in what's called "shoulder season," the months between the peak season, usually during the summer months, and the offseason in the winter.

"You have the flexibility, traveling during the fall shoulder season can help avoid most of the crowds and save money on everything from airfare to hotels," said Broste.

To save extra cash, Broste says, you've got to be flexible.

"When it comes to air travel, flexibility is the name of the game. I like to shop on Kayak, so what's great is it shows you in color code, so it's orange, green or red. A red shows that the dates are expensive and a green shows those dates are great and you've you got to get that one. There's also an Explore tab at the top. So, if you don't know where you're going yet, you can choose your different destinations on the map. You can make decisions that are informed as well."

Broste also suggests exploring different airports in different cities.

"Some cities have multiple airports. For example, New York City has three different airports. Dallas has two. Chicago has two. LA has two. My hack is to go into Burbank, then go into LA. When you go into a smaller airport you can sneak in and sneak out quickly."

When you want to book a hotel, look for deals during the week.

"There's different prices for the weekends and weekdays. I do a lot of travel during the week, and it's really a nice experience because it's not as crowded, it's easier to get around."

File photo of the Hollywood Burbank Airport, BUR, in Los Angeles County with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background. Angel Di Bilio / Getty Images

Don't forget about using public transportation to your advantage, adds Broste.

"A lot of people don't realize how good public transportation can be. For example, taking Union Station here in Denver to the airport is a cheap $10 expense. Plus, you can just be comfortable and relax."

Here are some of the cheapest places to travel this fall as well: gobankingrates.com.