NFL linebacker Chad Muma returns to his high school, hosts mini-camp for kids living with Type 1 diabetes

An NFL linebacker who grew up in Colorado returned to the high school he attended on Friday.

Chad Muma, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, hosted mini-camp for kids living with Type 1 diabetes. It's a cause that's close to his heart; Muma also lives with Type 1 diabetes.

It was held at Legend High School in Parker.

Muma's foundation is called Muma Movement. The camp featured football-inspired skill stations and other activities. The goal was to empower youth living with Type 1 diabetes.

"(I want to) let kids know that their condition does not limit them. The diabetes does not limit them or prohibit them from achieving any of the goals that they want to accomplish in their life, whether it's sports or a different profession," Muma said.

The camp also included educational sessions for the kids and their caregivers as well.