Watch CBS News
Sports

NFL linebacker Chad Muma returns to his high school, hosts mini-camp for kids living with Type 1 diabetes

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

NFL linebacker Chad Muma returns to his alma mater in Colorado
NFL linebacker Chad Muma returns to his alma mater in Colorado 00:47

An NFL linebacker who grew up in Colorado returned to the high school he attended on Friday.

Chad Muma, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, hosted mini-camp for kids living with Type 1 diabetes. It's a cause that's close to his heart; Muma also lives with Type 1 diabetes.

It was held at Legend High School in Parker.

Muma's foundation is called Muma Movement. The camp featured football-inspired skill stations and other activities. The goal was to empower youth living with Type 1 diabetes.

"(I want to) let kids know that their condition does not limit them. The diabetes does not limit them or prohibit them from achieving any of the goals that they want to accomplish in their life, whether it's sports or a different profession," Muma said.

The camp also included educational sessions for the kids and their caregivers as well. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.