CDOT announces immediate repaving of I-70 near tunnel

The Colorado Department of Transportation is resurfacing approximately 13 miles of Interstate 70 beginning Sunday night.

CDOT announced the project just nine hours before crews take their first steps toward repairing the road.

The work will occur in the eastbound lanes only.

Overnight closures are required Sundays through Friday mornings, but only of a single lane lane of travel. One adjacent lane will be left open during the project.

The speed limit through the work zone will be lowered to 55 mph. Vehicles will also have an 11-foot in width restriction.

New road surface will be laid on the stretch of eastbound highway from just outside the eastern entrance of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel to the Georgetown on-ramp at mile marker 228.35. Damaged guardrails will be replaced and new signage will be installed as well.

In its entirety, the project is scheduled to last more than a year. Work will be temporarily suspended during weather events.

In June, CDOT began a major project for both directions of I-70 in the Floyd Hill area.

