Watch CBS News
Local News

I-70 Picadilly Interchange Project designed for growing area of Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

I-70 Picadilly Interchange groundbreaking celebrated in Aurora
I-70 Picadilly Interchange groundbreaking celebrated in Aurora 00:51

On Tuesday, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on the I-70 Picadilly Interchange Project. The new interchange will "facilitate much-needed north-south connectivity on Picadilly Road where it intersects with the I-70 corridor," according to the City of Aurora. 

i70-picadilly-groundbreaking-12vo-transfer-frame-179.jpg
CBS

The federal government approved a $25 million grant in 2020 so Picadilly Road could be completed. 

"There is no doubt this interchange will improve mobility and safety for everyone who lives and works in this region. We are making a significant investment in Aurora," said Coffman. 

i70-picadilly-groundbreaking-12vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

The completion date is now set for 2025 on the expansion plans that will extend Picadilly between East Colfax Avenue and Smith Road, a total of eight miles. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.