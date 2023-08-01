I-70 Picadilly Interchange Project designed for growing area of Aurora

On Tuesday, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on the I-70 Picadilly Interchange Project. The new interchange will "facilitate much-needed north-south connectivity on Picadilly Road where it intersects with the I-70 corridor," according to the City of Aurora.

The federal government approved a $25 million grant in 2020 so Picadilly Road could be completed.

"There is no doubt this interchange will improve mobility and safety for everyone who lives and works in this region. We are making a significant investment in Aurora," said Coffman.

The completion date is now set for 2025 on the expansion plans that will extend Picadilly between East Colfax Avenue and Smith Road, a total of eight miles.