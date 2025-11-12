CBS Sports broadcasts "NFL Today" before the Broncos - Chiefs rivalry game Sunday

Denver Broncos fans know their team is hot, and now CBS shines a light on them by broadcasting live from Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday.

"NFL Today" hosts James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and Matt Ryan will preview the matchup beginning at 10 a.m. CBS Sports mapped out where fans can see the broadcast.

@NFLonCBS

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. MST on CBS Colorado.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson tweeted out that she, "can't wait!" She's calling the game with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The Broncos defeated another rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, to pick up their seventh-straight win last Thursday night.

The last time the Broncos played the Chiefs was on Jan. 5, 2025, and Denver won 38-0.

CBS Sports Colorado's Romi Bean and Rod Mackey will recap the game on CBS News Colorado at 5 and 10 p.m.