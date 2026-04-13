Catholic archbishop of Denver reacts to Trump's comments about Pope Leo

The Catholic archbishop of Denver is reacting to President Trump's comments about Pope Leo. Archbishop James R. Golka released the statement on Monday, one day after the president posted on social media.

Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post Sunday night, calling the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy." Leo has been critical of the war in Iran and has previously made statements at odds with other priorities of the Trump administration, such as the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

James Robert Golka Archdiocese of Denver

Golka's statement reads in full, "I join my brother bishops in stating clearly that the recent remarks directed at Pope Leo by President Trump are not acceptable. Such language fails to reflect the respect owed to the Successor of Peter and does not serve the common good.

"Pope Leo's role is pastoral, not political. Even in moments of disagreement, we are called to speak with charity and to seek dialogue that builds up, rather than tears down.

"The Catechism reminds us that our words must be governed by truth and charity, avoiding rash judgment and harmful speech (cf. CCC 2477-2478). Catholic social teaching likewise calls us to uphold the dignity of every person and to engage in public life with civility and respect."

Pope Leo XIV addresses the Algerian community in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, in Algiers on April 13, 2026. Pope Leo XIV embarks today on an 11-day visit to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea for his first major international trip since becoming pontiff last year. Alberto PIZZOLI /AFP via Getty Images

Leo previously called Mr. Trump's threat to completely destroy Iranian civilization "truly unacceptable," and encouraged people to "contact the authorities — political leaders, congressmen — to ask them, tell them to work for peace and to reject war, always."

Pope Leo addressed Mr. Trump's latest comments on Monday on a flight to Algeria to begin an 11-day trip to Africa.

"The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone, and the message of the Gospel is very clear: 'Blessed are the peacemakers,'" the pontiff said. "I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do. We are not politicians, we don't deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker. "