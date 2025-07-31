Colorado man sentenced to 13 years in prison after police chase that ended at the Outlets at Castle Rock

Man sentenced to prison after police chase that ended in Castle Rock

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he crashed a stolen vehicle into several patrol vehicles while trying to escape from police three years ago. It happened at the Outlets at Castle Rock in January 2022, and the pursuit was caught on camera.

Castle Rock Police

Police tracked that stolen vehicle from Englewood and, after the driver began his attempted escape, rammed into it head-on in order to stop it. Officers captured the driver shortly after the car went over a median and he got out of his car and tried to run away.

Roy Elliott-Casaus pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.

23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office Deputy DA Jonathan Steinberg said in a prepared statement that the driver "treated a shopping center like a racetrack."

"Casaus thought he could outrun law enforcement in a stolen car, but crashing into reality, literally, brought his joy ride to an end," Steinberg said.

Elliott-Casaus, 33, is from the southern Colorado city of Trinidad. He is also serving a 6 year prison sentence for a different crime that took place in southern Colorado.