Cast of Les Misérables anticipates sellouts upon arrival at DCPA

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to welcome the iconic Broadway musical, Les Misérables to the Buell Theater next week.

Ahead of the arrival on May 10, CBS News Colorado traveled to Chicago to visit with the cast. There, actresses like, Christine Heesun Hwang, said the musical continues to awe cast as much as it does audiences.

"It is legendary music and lyrics," said Heesun Hwang, who portrays Eponine in the musical. "Every night I discover something new within myself. As a musician, as an artist, there is so much I can sink my teeth into."

Heesun Hwang said every city her crew travels to responds well to their performances, even after many in the audience have seen the production before.

Even though she has performed the show many times, Heesun Hwang said she continues to fall in love with the music every day.

"I can't get enough of being able to use this material and embody it every night," Heesun Hwang said. "Eponine is a street smart very feisty young girl who is desperately in love,".

Heesun Hwang said she was amazed at how the author of the story, Victor Hugo, found a way to connect audience members with at least one character or theme.

No matter their age, background or life experiences, the characters of Les Mis can connect with audiences.

Themes of love, compassion, understanding, patience and even mortality are present throughout the musical.

"It really makes for a theatrical experience that I think is a once in a lifetime occurrence. It only happens so often that all these elements come together so beautifully to tell a story about something as simple as love," Heesun Hwang said.

The show also touches on mercy, judgement, revolution and redemption.

"Regardless how dark it gets, there has to be light at the end of the tunnel," Heesun Hwang said of the takeaway message. "Every character is going through something so drastically different. That makes the experience all the more special when you watch Les Mis, because everyone can connect to it one way or another."

Les Mis is only in town May 10-21.

To purchase tickets to the show, visit: https://bit.ly/3LRhQDs