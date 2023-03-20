Casa Bonita begins hiring process before grand opening

550 people before its grand openingThe iconic Casa Bonita restaurant plans to hire a staff of 550 people before its grand opening later this year. They're starting with cooks and dishwashers. Those interested are urged to apply and interview on Tuesday, March 21 between noon and 4 p.m. at 2500 Larimer Street in Denver.

CBS

The popular Colorado institution and restaurant has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen in May.

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed. It filed for bankruptcy and then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant, which appears in an episode of the popular Colorado-based cartoon. Then they announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.

Interested candidates should submit their applications at casabonitajobs.com.