Carousel Ball in Denver raises $2 million for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes

This weekend an annual event in Colorado called the Carousel Ball raised $2 million for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Legendary performer Neil Diamond was honored at Saturday's event with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award from the Children's Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center.

(L-R) Nick Fradiani and Neil Diamond, Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, perform onstage during the 39th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on Oct. 11, 2025. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for 39th Annual Carousel Ball

After receiving the award, Diamond sang his classic song "Sweet Caroline" for the crowd who sang along enthusiastically. Diamond is longtime friends with the Davis family who founded the Barbara Davis Center. Daughter, Dana Davis, is the Executive Director of the Children's Diabetes Foundation, and shared her personal story of being diagnosed with and living with Type 1 diabetes. Since it opened in 1980, the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has been a world leader in research into and treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

CBS Colorado anchor Michael Spencer hosted the event at the Hyatt Regency Denver. The Goo Goo Dolls also performed at the event. The first Carousel Ball was held in 1978 in Denver, raising $210,000 for the Children's Diabetes Foundation, a record at the time. The Ball moved back and forth between Denver and Los Angeles for several decades, attracting a lot of Hollywood stars and raising million of dollars for research and care of Type 1 diabetes.