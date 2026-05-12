Car fire spreads to nearby vehicles at Denver metro area library after driver parks smoking vehicle
Firefighters in the Denver metro area rushed to a burning vehicle parked at the Smoky Hill Library in Arapahoe County. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, deputies rushed to the car fire in the 5400 block of S. Biscay Circle around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said the driver reported that his car, a 2016 Volvo SUV, began smoking while he was driving to the library. He parked in the lot between two vehicles and went inside to call 911. When the driver returned, he said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The driver told deputies that his car had been experiencing mechanical problems. Investigators said the Volvo and a Honda were destroyed while a Mazda parked close by was damaged. There were no reports of injuries.
Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze.