Car fire spreads to nearby vehicles at Denver metro area library after driver parks smoking vehicle

Firefighters in the Denver metro area rushed to a burning vehicle parked at the Smoky Hill Library in Arapahoe County. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, deputies rushed to the car fire in the 5400 block of S. Biscay Circle around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Three vehicles were damaged in a car fire in the parking lot of the Smoky Hill Library. Arapahoe County

Investigators said the driver reported that his car, a 2016 Volvo SUV, began smoking while he was driving to the library. He parked in the lot between two vehicles and went inside to call 911. When the driver returned, he said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The 2016 Volvo SUV parked at the Smoky Hill Library after the fire was extinguished. Arapahoe County

The driver told deputies that his car had been experiencing mechanical problems. Investigators said the Volvo and a Honda were destroyed while a Mazda parked close by was damaged. There were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze.