Car breaks through wall of Denver building, at least one person taken to hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital in Denver on Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a building.
It happened in the afternoon near the intersection of East 35th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, close to the former Park Hill Golf Course's southeastern end. Police said no one was in the building at the time.
So far it's not clear how the car wound up in the building. It appeared to have knocked down a fence before it struck the building.