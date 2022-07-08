Watch CBS News
Bus driver, passengers have minor injuries in crash with pickup truck in Sheridan

By Jack Lowenstein

CBS Colorado

Sheridan Police Department says a bus driver and three passengers had minor injuries after being involved in a crash with a pickup trick Friday morning. 

Copter4 was above the active scene around 6:40 a.m. when police were responding to the crash near the intersection with S Federal Boulevard and W Girard Avenue. 

The police department told CBS4 speed was a factor in the crash when a pickup truck traveling southbound on Federal crashed into the back of the bus.

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

July 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

