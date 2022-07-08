Bus driver, passengers have minor injuries in crash with pickup truck in Sheridan

Sheridan Police Department says a bus driver and three passengers had minor injuries after being involved in a crash with a pickup trick Friday morning.

CBS

Copter4 was above the active scene around 6:40 a.m. when police were responding to the crash near the intersection with S Federal Boulevard and W Girard Avenue.

The police department told CBS4 speed was a factor in the crash when a pickup truck traveling southbound on Federal crashed into the back of the bus.