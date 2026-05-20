Everyone inside burning home in Colorado escapes unharmed, fire reignites hours later

What started as a garage fire spread to a house in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Tuesday night. That same fire reignited in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews returned to the home at 11027 E. Crestline Circle after a fire reignited. South Metro Fire Rescue

Four people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. One person was evaluated on scene by fire medics and released.

Initially, firefighters were called to the home at 11027 E. Crestline Circle just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the garage fire involved three vehicles and spread to the home. The fire was brought under control shortly after 11 p.m.

A garage fire spread to a home in unincorporated Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called back to the home south of Cherry Creek State Park after flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews were able to get control of the fire by 8:30 a.m.

Investigators with South Metro Fire Rescue said they were working to determine the cause of the rekindle in addition to the original fire.