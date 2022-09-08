Buffs big underdog in first road matchup against Falcons since 1974

For the first time since 1974, the CU Buffs will make the trek down I-25 to play at the Air Force Academy.

It's the 2nd game in a home-and-home series between the Buffs and Falcons. Air Force won the first meeting back in 2019 in Boulder 30-23 in overtime.

The Falcons are favored by 18 points in Saturday's matchup.

Air Force is coming off a dominating win over Northern Iowa where the Falcons rushed for 582 yards.

Conversely, the Buffs are coming off a disappointing loss where they gave up 31 points and 261 yards rushing in the 2nd half to TCU falling to the Horned Frogs 38-13.

CU's starting quarterback won't be named until game day. Both Brendan Lewis and J-T Shrout played in the Buffs first game but neither distinguished himself as the Buffs didn't reach the end zone until late in the 4th quarter.

While getting the offense jump-started remains a major concern for Karl Dorrell and company, much of the focus entering this game will fall on the defense. Containing Air Force's triple-option offense is always difficult for a team that almost never sees the option.

"It's one of the hardest, if not the hardest offense to stop in America," said Colorado linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.

"It's an unconventional style of football compared to what everyone else sees. There are literally in their own 1 percentile so when you prep for them you have to restructure everything you do schematically as a defense," said Chandler-Semedo.

A daunting task but one the Buffs have been preparing for since the team began practicing in the summer.

TAKING CARE OF THE FOOTBALL. CU has now gone 4 games without a fumble. That includes 177 carries and 71 receptions. They have also gone 109 pass attempts without an interception.

FLYING WITH THE FALCONS: It didn't take long for Air Force to solidify itself as the top rushing offense in the nation. That's where they stand after week one of the college football season after chewing up 582 yards rushing against Northern Iowa. The Falcons also rank 2nd in yards per rush at 9.39. They also lead the country in total offense at 691 yards per game.

AIRING ON CBS: For the first time since 1996 that a CU game will air nationally on CBS. The last time the Buffs played on CBS was in the 1996 Cotton Bowl when they beat Oregon 38-6.