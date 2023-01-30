Bucky statue removed from Empower Field at Mile High during renovations

There's something missing from atop Empower Field at Mile High. The statue of Bucky was removed as the renovations at Empower Field at Mile High begin.

Don't worry, his absence is just temporary during the work to expand the video board in the stadium.

Construction at Empower Field at Mile High is in full swing!



Our iconic Bucky statue was temporarily removed this morning as we work to expand our videoboard. pic.twitter.com/uzCupZJQvx — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) January 28, 2023

The stadium, home to the Denver Broncos, is undergoing a $100 million renovation. Those include improvements to the concessions stand, Broncos team store and hospitality are all on the agenda.