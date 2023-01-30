Watch CBS News
Bucky statue removed from Empower Field at Mile High during renovations

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There's something missing from atop Empower Field at Mile High. The statue of Bucky was removed as the renovations at Empower Field at Mile High begin. 

Don't worry, his absence is just temporary during the work to expand the video board in the stadium. 

The stadium, home to the Denver Broncos, is undergoing a $100 million renovation. Those include improvements to the concessions stand, Broncos team store and hospitality are all on the agenda. 

