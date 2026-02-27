Brush fire southeast of Denver metro area quickly brought under control

Firefighters quickly worked to put out a fast-moving fire southeast of the Denver metro area on Friday morning.

Crew members from South Metro Fire Rescue were called to the site of a brush fire near Merryvale Trail around 10:30 a.m. The fire department reported that a large, fast-moving brush fire began in the area.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued door-to-door evacuations along Vinegarroon Road and Sonoma Trail, but those orders have since been lifted.

In an update around 11:15 p.m., the fire department confirmed that the fire is under control and no additional evacuations are expected.

Authorities have not yet released information on the size of the fire or what may have sparked it.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The entire Denver metro area and areas of the eastern plains are under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. Friday. Strong, gusty winds and warm temperatures combined with single-digit humidity levels have caused heightened fire danger.