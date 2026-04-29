As BRT construction continues in Denver, East Colfax businesses can apply for grant

Small businesses along East Colfax Avenue may be eligible for grants of up to $15,000 as construction continues on Denver's Bus Rapid Transit project.

The latest round of funding targets businesses from Colorado Boulevard east to Roslyn Street that have been economically affected by the construction.

The city is partnering with The Fax Partnership and Mile High United Way to distribute the grants, which are meant to help offset losses tied to reduced access, parking challenges, and decreased foot traffic.

The construction site of the bus rapid transit project on East Colfax Avenue at Yosemite Street in Denver, Colorado, is seen on Jan. 30, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Monica Martinez with The Fax Partnership said improvements are underway and relief may be on the horizon.

"If you drive on that section of the corridor, you'll see that sidewalks are getting updated, the paving and striping is going to start," Martinez said. "The city is now saying that in the fall of 2026, the bus will start operating like a BRT."

She adds that some businesses may see more foot traffic by the fall.

"And so the impacts are going to reduce, and we're going to start to see the benefits of this construction project," she added.

Some businesses say the grants have helped them stay afloat, but challenges remain.

La Abeja Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant on Colfax that has operated for more than 25 years, received a grant earlier in the project. The current owners said they used the money to cover rent, but ongoing construction and surrounding issues have cut into business.

"My dream has turned into my worst nightmare," the owner, who wishes to stay anonymous, said in Spanish.

Other businesses say even smaller grants have made a difference.

"The mini grants helped, and that's through the city, grateful for anything that we can get," said Matthew Hammel, owner of Green Door Fitness. "The biggest thing is getting people back on Colfax."

At Viva Mexi Coffee Shop near Colfax and Eudora Street, the owner said the business has struggled since opening in 2024.

"Two months or so after opening, we got hit by Denver Water working on a pipeline, our sales dropped," said owner Elisa Garcia. "Right after that, the construction started for BRT, so we've never seen the growth that we had expected."

Businesses can receive between $7,500 and $15,000, depending on annual gross revenue.

To qualify, the business must be in the construction zone and prove they have been impacted.

The deadline to apply is May 5.

According to the Denver Economic Development Opportunity through the Business Impact Opportunity Fund, 125 East Colfax businesses have received grants totaling $1.6 million in funding, and over 100 businesses have been referred to their contracted partner Mile High United Way for offered technical assistance, like marketing and storytelling support, bookkeeping and Quick Books support, and business advisory sessions. Technical assistance is offered to eligible businesses in addition to grants.