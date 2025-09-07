Broncos superfans travel from Mexico to cheer for their favorite team in Denver

Broncos fans from Mexico and the USA gathered outside Empower Field at Mile High early Sunday for their annual home opener tailgate. It was a real who's who among Broncos faithful.

"It's fantastic, there's some great people," said Ron Katz, Broncos Fan of the year in 2021.

CBS

Some might call it a culture clash. Some might call the game fútbol americano instead of football. But the people at the Broncos Libre Tailgate Raiders are all there for the love of the game.

Many of them traveled from Mexico to Denver to be there for the season home opener. They each have a different reason for being a Broncos fan, even though they don't live in Colorado.

"I've liked them for 30 years. Because my brother has been living here for 30 years, and it was the first time we started getting to know them was when he started living here," Alejandro Villalobos, a fan from Chihuahua, said in Spanish.

CBS

"Before, we followed John Elway. The fan base grew from that generation of players onward, and when they visited us in Mexico, I think a lot of people became fans for that very reason," Omar Cisneros, International Broncos fan of the year for 2023 and Monterrey resident, said in Spanish.

Despite the ongoing tension in the United States surrounding immigration, they say nothing could keep them from their Broncos.

"We're not afraid. We have our license, our life, and whatever happens, happens," said Villalobos in Spanish.

"We like the Broncos a lot. We do things for the team, for the fans in every city, both in Monterrey and in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Hermosillo," said Cisneros in Spanish.

CBS

Their American friends couldn't be happier to have them.

"It's just fantastic how, especially now in our society, you need to bring people together and people from different countries for our love of football," said Katz.