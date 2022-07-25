Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb visits Clayton Early Learning to talk healthy eating

Before heading off to training camp, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb headed back to class... well, preschool. Monday morning, he visited Clayton Early Learning with an important message for the kids there.

That's where the 6-foot-4, 275-pound football player told kids that the best way for them to grow big and strong is by eating their vegetables.

Chubb read the book My Magical Foods to an audience of 13 kids. The book details the importance of eating things like fruits and vegetables and emphasizes good nutrition for young children and their families.

After, Chubb took pictures with the young fans, encouraging them to put these healthy habits into practice.

Every Thursday, families enrolled at the Clayton Learning Center are provided a bag of fresh food from the Clayton Family Market which helps them put healthy food on the table.

"To see the foundation already being started. It's great to see all these kids gravitating towards all these vegetables, I know as a kid that was the furthest thing from eating vegetables... anything but... so just to see these kids starting early and their growth and early development, it's great to see," said Chubb.

Chubb will join the rest of the Broncos at training camp on Tuesday.