Broncos draft inside linebacker with second pick

With the 67th pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos added depth at the linebacker position by selecting Drew Sanders out of Arkansas.

Sanders played his first two seasons at Alabama before finishing his collegiate career as a Razorback. He was an unanimous All-American in his lone season at Arkansas and was named a Butkus Award finalist, the first finalist in Arkansas' history.

Sanders racked up 9.5 sacks in 2022, second-most in the SEC and 15th nationally. He also led the team with 103 tackles,13.5 tackles for loss.

Of all his impressive stats, Sanders said the 9.5 sacks is what he's most proud of.

"I was trying to prove a point of getting to the quarterback," he said.

Sanders said he had meetings with the Broncos inside and outside linebackers coaches leading up to the draft.

"I'm pretty confident I can play anywhere a coach needs me. I feel like I can be a good contributing factor to a team wherever they want to put me," he said.

Sanders said getting drafted by the Broncos is a "dream come true."

The Broncos have three picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft.