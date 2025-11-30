Broncos defeat Commanders 27-26 in overtime, win ninth straight game

Nik Bonitto batted away Marcus Mariota's pass in overtime to deny Washington a winning 2-point conversion, and the Denver Broncos held on for their ninth straight victory, a 27-26 thriller over the Commanders on Sunday night.

RJ Harvey #12 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

After Denver's RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, Mariota drove the Commanders down the field, aided by a pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-6. Washington had fourth-and-goal at the 3 when Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin for a TD.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn went for 2 and Mariota had an open receiver, but Bonitto leaped and knocked the ball down.

Bo Nix threw for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the AFC West-leading Broncos (10-2), who have eight victories in one-score games this season.

Filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels, Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one pick as the Commanders lost their seventh straight - the last two in OT.