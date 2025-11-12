Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado votes no on funding bill to reopen government: "The American people deserve so much better"

After nearly a month and a half, the longest shutdown in government history might finally be coming to an end. Workers have gone without pay, and people have lost access to food assistance benefits. It all could come back if the House passes the funding deal. They are voting on the item Wednesday evening.

Republicans and President Trump believe it will have support, but Democratic lawmakers in Colorado plan to vote no.

Democratic Representative Brittany Pettersen, who represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District, told CBS Colorado that Democratic lawmakers were navigating "terrible options" and she's disappointed both sides of the aisle could not come together on health care.

"Very disappointed that the Republicans were unwilling to come to the table on this. I'll be voting no, because this is not a deal. This is not a compromise. It doesn't address the urgent needs of the American people, and doesn't bring Democrats to the table on finding a path forward," said Pettersen.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) during a news conference on September 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

During the shutdown, congressional Democrats have been fighting for the extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, health care subsidies that benefit 24 million Americans, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

The measure passed by the Senate and now in front of the House would fund most federal agencies through Jan. 30. It also includes full-year funding for some parts of the government, including the military and the legislature. The bill would also reverse layoffs of federal workers related to the shutdown. What is not in the bill is an extension of the Affordable Care Act health subsidies that Democrats have been fighting for.

Lawmakers in the Senate have agreed to a December vote on the health care subsidies, but there is no guarantee they will be extended.

"It's surreal to be here in this moment that we were unable to come together on such a critical issue. This impacts people across the United States, and red and blue states, and red and blue counties, especially rural Colorado and rural communities across the country... the fact that we aren't able to come together on this is just, it's devastating," said Pettersen.

Asked if she is disappointed some of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate chose to vote with Republicans despite these health care provisions not being included, Pettersen said, "I think that all of us are frustrated that ultimately, the Republicans were unwilling to come to the table to support working families, so absolutely disappointed that this is the outcome at this moment. But you know, the focus is on the Republican majorities. This is the Republicans hold the Senate, the House and the presidency, and they have made their priorities clear. Their priorities are not the American people, not working families."

If this bill passes the House and is signed into law by President Trump, funding for most of the government will extend through Jan. 30. But if Congress does not agree on a 2026 budget by that deadline, some lawmakers fear the the country could face another government shutdown.

"Very worried that this could ultimately come down to another shutdown in January. This is not solving the issues facing the American people. This is not a bipartisan budget agreement. This is not what governing looks like. And the American people deserve so much better than this," said Pettersen.

Pettersen pledged to keep fighting for health care and shared a message for constituents: "I know people feel like they're alone, that they don't have a voice, and we're not going to give up. I hear your stories. I know the pain and the struggles that so many are facing right now trying to put a roof over their head, afford skyrocketing costs because of Trump's tariffs, the instability in our economy and now the health care crisis. And so I know that at times it can feel hopeless, but I want you to know that there are so many of us who are fighting for you, and we're not going to stop."

Other Colorado Democrats are pledging to vote no on the bill, including Rep. Jason Crow, who said on X, "I'm a hard no on this 'deal.' I don't take promises from Trump or Republicans in Congress anymore. I'm no fool. My constituents deserve enforceable guarantees for their health care and our democracy."

Congresswoman Diana DeGette said in a press release, "I am a hell no on this bill because it does nothing to lower health care costs while greenlighting the Trump administration's agenda of contempt and corruption."

CBS Colorado also reached out to two of Colorado's Republican representatives, Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans, but did not hear back. On Wednesday, Boebert expressed on X her excitement to come to the House floor and "end the Democrat shutdown."

Colorado's two senators -- Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper -- voted against the measure that passed successfully through the Senate.