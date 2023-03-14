Brighton water restrictions aim to reduce water usage by 20% this summer

Brighton City Council has unanimously approved new summer water use restrictions, with stricter fines for residents who don't comply.

CBS

"Brighton is one of the last especially in the metro Denver area to pass legislation like this," said City Manager Michael Martinez, "basically we're trying to conserve water."

The new restrictions aim to reduce water use by 20% this summer. Martinez says Brighton uses 13 million gallons of water per day at the peak of it's watering season. He hopes the restrictions will save 2 million to 2.5 million gallons a day.

"Our customers will water three days a week, staggered," said Martinez.

Take a look at your address if you live in Brighton. If it's an even number, you will only be able to water your lawn Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays starting May 1. If it's odd, you can water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"In the summer when it's hot a lot of the water that you put on your lawn just evaporates anyway so it's a complete misuse of water," said Martinez.

CBS

The restrictions will run from May to September.

Brighton resident Sandra Wilson feels the restrictions are reasonable.

"I do believe that we should all do our part sharing water and limiting what resources we're using," Wilson said. But she isn't a fan of the penalties.

First and second violations will result in a written notice, a third results in a fine of $125 for most homeowners and up to $1,500 for large commercial taps. A fourth violation will result in a court summons.

"The fines are one thing but having to go to court might be a bit too excessive," said Wilson.

CBS

Martinez says the actions are necessary to protect a shrinking resource in a growing city.

"Water being such a finite resource we have to do everything we can to protect it for our residents," said Martinez.

Martinez says cold weather turf laws like the one Aurora implemented in 2022 may be considered in the future.