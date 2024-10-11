Bridge over Colorado's Blue Mesa Reservoir to reopen to all traffic next week

A bridge over the Blue Mesa Reservoir on the Western Slope will reopen to all traffic next Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the update on Friday, saying a single lane will now be open for drivers of heavier commercial vehicles and larger motorhomes.

CDOT



Highway 50 closed to traffic in April when concerns arose about whether driving across Middle Bridge was safe. Numerous cracks were found in the bridge after inspections. Repairs have been underway since then, and CDOT said that included installing "large steel plates weighing about 9,000 pounds each" beneath the bridge to help reinforce the structure.

CDOT

CDOT

Only small vehicles were permitted to cross the bridge starting in July. Over Labor Day weekend all other vehicles except for heavy commercial vehicles and larger motorhomes were allowed to start crossing.

The closure cut off Gunnison from other southwestern Colorado towns, and that has had a big impact on a significant number of residents and businesses.

Drivers should expect delays in the area after the reopening of the single lane for all traffic.

"Traffic over the Middle Bridge will continue to be piloted in one direction at a time, and heavier vehicles -- including semi trucks, charter buses and class A motorhomes -- will be released one at a time over the bridge while the temporary work deck is removed from below the structure," CDOT wrote in their news release.

Construction work will continue on the bridge in overnight hours.