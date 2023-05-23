Watch CBS News
Denver Broncos release placekicker Brandon McManus

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced the release of veteran placekicker Brandon McManus.

McManus tweeted "The @Broncos have informed me I've been released. More to come in the following days"

Brandon McManus was the last member of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 team who was still on the roster. He is the franchise's second all time leading scorer with 946 total points. He made 223 field goals out of 274 attempts as a member of the team.

McManus played for Denver for nine seasons.

"Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his great family the very best in the future," said Broncos General Manager George Paton in a prepared statement.

