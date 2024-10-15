Police in Colorado launch new tool to help inform drivers about crashes in Boulder

Boulder police launch new tool to help inform drivers about crashes

The Boulder Police Department has launched a new dashboard so residents can know exactly what happened in every crash in the city. It is called the Serious Bodily Injury Fatality Dashboard, also known as the SBI Fatality Dashboard.

The dashboard is available online and shows that distracted driving and speeding are the two highest causes of these crashes.

Each crash involves a minor injury, serious injury, or in worst-case scenarios, death. Boulder police are asking everyone to put their phones away while driving and go the appropriate speed limit through all areas.

The SBI Fatality Dashboard includes:

when and where the crash occurred

what type of drivers/operators were involved

a brief description of what happened

the weather conditions

if tickets or charges were filed and

the current case status

Boulder Police Deputy Chief Barry Hartkopp tells CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod the dashboard was launched in September after their residents asked for it. Now with every crash, residents can learn exactly what happened.

"People are curious about what really took place," Hartkopp said. "They know about the accident, but they never hear anything about it on the backend. We heard from them and they wanted to know what really was the cause of this accident."

The SBI Fatality Dashboard is updated by their traffic sergeants every two weeks.

