Mountain lion attacks dog in Colorado, prompting Boulder police to send out a warning

Boulder police are warning people in their Colorado community after a mountain lion attacked and killed a small dog on Friday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue in the northern part of Boulder.

Boulder police released this photo of the mountain lion that attacked and killed a small dog. City of Boulder

Some residents of the city said the mountain lion appeared suddenly before the attack and then jumped on their dog. It then quickly went off with the deceased animal's body. The pet's remains were later located in a backyard.

The mountain lion did not threaten the people.

Another sighting of the same mountain lion was reported on Saturday.

Officials from Boulder say these types of attacks are rare, but remember not to approach a mountain lion if you see one, and back away from it slowly. They have more information posted online, and shared the following tips for if you come upon a mountain lion:

File photo of a mountain lion Gerald Corsi / Getty Images

- Do not approach lions. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give the lion a way to escape.

- Stay calm if you come upon a lion. Talk to it in a firm voice in an effort to demonstrate that you are human and not its regular prey.

- Back away slowly. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack.

- Face the lion and make an effort to appear as large as possible. Open your jacket or lift objects to appear like a more formidable opponent. Pick up your children.

- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw rocks, sticks or whatever you can pick up, without turning your back to the lion or bending down.

- If the lion would happen to attack, fight back. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. Remain standing and keep attempting to get back up if you are brought to the ground.