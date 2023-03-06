Boulder Main Library restrooms get major renovations following meth contamination

Boulder Library meth contamination prompts some to test, others consider new protocol

Boulder Library meth contamination prompts some to test, others consider new protocol

Boulder Library meth contamination prompts some to test, others consider new protocol

Months after the Boulder Public Library's main branch reopened to the public, the restrooms will undergo a major renovation. The restrooms were contaminated with methamphetamine and the City of Boulder closed its main library located at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue in December 2022.

CBS

While the library reopened to patrons in January, the bathrooms have remained closed.

The city said a contractor will start working in the next week to renovate the restrooms in the main library at a cost of $200,000.

When Boulder closed its main library, it prompted a wave of concern around the Denver metro area. Several other locations closed due to meth contamination, including the Englewood Library and at least one RTD station in Boulder.