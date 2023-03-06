Watch CBS News
Boulder Main Library restrooms get major renovations following meth contamination

Months after the Boulder Public Library's main branch reopened to the public, the restrooms will undergo a major renovation. The restrooms were contaminated with methamphetamine and the City of Boulder closed its main library located at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue in December 2022. 

boulder-library-meth-12vo2-transfer-frame-971.jpg
While the library reopened to patrons in January, the bathrooms have remained closed. 

The city said a contractor will start working in the next week to renovate the restrooms in the main library at a cost of $200,000.

When Boulder closed its main library, it prompted a wave of concern around the Denver metro area. Several other locations closed due to meth contamination, including the Englewood Library and at least one RTD station in Boulder.

