Colorado city works to honor deadliest day in state history, the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864

The City of Boulder is looking for the public's help to create a community project recognizing a big part of Colorado history, the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864. City officials have been working with tribal representatives for years to create a healing trail at one of the most historic open spaces in the city.

The city removed this marker – with support from Arapaho and Cheyenne Nation Tribal Representatives – because it inaccurately states that Fort Chambers was used in an "Indian Uprising" in 1864. The city acknowledges it is a false claim because Arapaho and Cheyenne leaders sought peace in the fall of 1864 and Arapaho and Cheyenne Peoples camped at Sand Creek had been promised the protection of the U.S. Army. Exaggerated and false claims of coordinated Indigenous violence helped fan anti-Indigenous hatred in Colorado during the summer and fall of 1864. City of Boulder

Arapaho tribal representative Fred Mosqueda explained, "I would like to see the true storyline from both sides. What happened starting in the beginning of January of 1864?"

At that time, tensions were building between new settlers and the Arapaho and Cheyenne Nations. Months later, more than 230 indigenous people were killed in the Sand Creek Massacre on the Eastern Plains.

The city is now working with community members like Mosqueda to acknowledge that past and create space for healing, taking years to build that trust.

"Being from the Arapaho Tribe from Oklahoma who was directly influenced by this Sand Creek Massacre I was really kind of upset with [Boulder], because I didn't want anything to do with that property," Mosqueda said.

But after years of collaboration Mosqueda is now working with the city and tribal representatives to outline a restoration plan and healing trail at Fort Chambers, leading to a city hall on Friday to share ideas.

"The public opinion is what I was interested in hearing. What does the public think about Fort Chambers? What does the public want to do with Fort Chambers property?" Mosqueda added.

And that's exactly what the city hopes to see by gathering public opinions online and in Friday's workshop.

Phillip Yates with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks explained, "There's deep intergenerational trauma that's connected to that event. So how do we be thoughtful and work with them in partnership to create a plan that honors the past but also sets a framework for healing in the future?"

Some of the ideas shared in the workshop included history classes, cultural programming, and sharing personal stories. The project is also looking into the history of the Boulder County Poor Farm at the property.

"We're really trying to think, how do we tell that broad story that welcomes tribal nation perspectives, settler perspectives, in telling a unique history of the land that's true and also is welcoming and helps foster healing," Yates added.

The city is accepting those perspectives through online forms until March 30th. Yates said they expect to offer more feedback opportunities down the road.

"History is learned so it won't be repeated. And let's make the world a better place to live," Mosqueda added.