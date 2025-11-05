Boulder deadly attack suspect Mohamed Soliman pleads not guilty in Colorado courtroom

The man prosecutors believe is responsible for the Boulder deadly terror attack on Pearl Street in June appeared in Boulder County District Court on Wednesday. Mohamed Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of people marching for the release of Israeli hostages, injuring more than a dozen of them and causing the eventual death of one of them.

Mohamed Soliman appeared in Boulder County District Court on Nov. 5, 2025. Boulder County District Court

Through his attorney, Soliman pleaded not guilty to the more than 100 state charges filed against him. He had already pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a court appearance just weeks after the attack. The federal trial has been scheduled to begin in June 2026.

Soliman appeared in court in a wheelchair. He was wearing headphones, likely to hear an interpretation of the court proceedings.

20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke after the hearing, saying that he wasn't aware of any circumstances as to why the suspect would appear in a wheelchair, "This is the first time I have seen him in a wheelchair."

If Solomon is found guilty of the dozens of charges he faces, including first-degree murder, he faces a variety of sentences. The harshest punishment the state court could impose would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

CBS

"The victims want this to go to trial as soon as possible. They want justice to be done for the victims, their families and this community," said Dougherty. "They're going to be coming down to court for every appearance and for the trial."

Victims and their families were in the courtroom for the hearing on Wednesday morning.

The trial for state charges has been scheduled to begin on July 13, 2026, with jury selection beginning July 10, 2026. The state has estimated about two weeks for the duration of the trial.