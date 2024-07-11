Boulder County "urgently" wants to find armed man who lit fires in Colorado

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released images and video of a man deputies are seeking in connection with burglary and arson incidents, citing heightened fire danger and rising temperatures as urgent reasons for apprehension.

The crimes occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 24000 block of Highway 7, located between Lyons and Allenspark.

"Anytime we have a fire in a mountainous area, especially under fire restrictions, it's a significant concern," said Boulder Sheriff's Office spokesman Vinnie Montez.

CBS

According to detectives, surveillance footage shows the suspect attempting to ignite a cabin.

"He initially started a fire inside the cabin, which extinguished on its own," Montez explained. "He then proceeded to an exterior shed and set it on fire, causing its destruction."

The fire extended to the ground and nearby trees, posing a wildfire threat. Firefighters from Allenspark and Lyons successfully contained the fire before it could spread further.

The suspect is described as a white male, potentially with a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was seen wearing a hat featuring the logo of the band Suicidal Tendencies and a shirt reading "Big Kahuna."

"Additionally concerning is that he appeared to be armed while inside the cabin," Montez added. Freeze frames from the video show the man carrying a revolver and a knife.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office cautioned against approaching the individual.

"We urge the public to use caution and avoid contact with this person. Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444 for non-emergency matters, or call 911 if it's an emergency. Detective Arehart is handling the case."