Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson suspect in Boulder case arrested, "no reason" to suspect he's tied to Colorado's current wildfires

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Arson suspect in Boulder case arrested, "no reason" to suspect he's tied to current wildfires
Arson suspect in Boulder case arrested, "no reason" to suspect he's tied to current wildfires 00:27

The arson suspect wanted in a fire off Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark last month has been arrested. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they have "no reason" to believe that Luke Dalton Rynearson is connected to any of this week's wildfires in Boulder County. 

rynearson-booking-photo-from-boulder-county-copy.jpg
  Luke Dalton Rynearson Douglas County

The arson and burglary occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 24000 block of Highway 7, between Lyons and Allenspark. The fire extended to the ground and nearby trees, posing a wildfire threat but firefighters from Allenspark and Lyons were able to successfully contain the fire before it could spread. 

arsonist-wanted-10pkg-transfer-frame-95.jpg
Boulder County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, tips from the public helped them identify Rynearson, 26, as the suspect in the fire. Shortly after he was identified, law enforcement tracked him and his vehicle to Castle Rock where he was arrested on Thursday. 

Rynearson was booked into the Douglas County Jail on several charges including first-degree arson, criminal attempt to commit a class 4 felony, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was held on a $20,000 bond. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.