Arson suspect in Boulder case arrested, "no reason" to suspect he's tied to Colorado's current wildfires

The arson suspect wanted in a fire off Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark last month has been arrested. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they have "no reason" to believe that Luke Dalton Rynearson is connected to any of this week's wildfires in Boulder County.

Luke Dalton Rynearson Douglas County

The arson and burglary occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 24000 block of Highway 7, between Lyons and Allenspark. The fire extended to the ground and nearby trees, posing a wildfire threat but firefighters from Allenspark and Lyons were able to successfully contain the fire before it could spread.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, tips from the public helped them identify Rynearson, 26, as the suspect in the fire. Shortly after he was identified, law enforcement tracked him and his vehicle to Castle Rock where he was arrested on Thursday.

Rynearson was booked into the Douglas County Jail on several charges including first-degree arson, criminal attempt to commit a class 4 felony, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was held on a $20,000 bond.