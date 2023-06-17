Boulder County holds swift water rescue training: "These are calls that certainly have been frequent lately"

When someone needs rescue from a river or creek in Boulder County it's no small task for firefighters.

"It's one of the most challenging call types that I think we can run," said Lt. Jeremy Felix of Boulder Fire-Rescue.

That's why they held a swift water rescue refresher course Saturday. To remind their team and teams from neighboring agencies how to do it effectively and efficiently.

"Because we implement new equipment, new techniques, that we want to train everybody to and standardize it," Felix said.

They hold classroom sessions before they head out to the creek but Felix says hands on training is also important because it's a reminder that swift water rescue is challenging.

"Nothing compares to that first time they get into the water. We see everything from wide eyes to smiles," he said. "People certainly understand that the water's powerful and relentless but it's predictable and we use that nature to set our rescuers up for success."

Already this season the creek has claimed lives. Nearly one week ago a 9-year-old fell off his tube and went missing. By the time rescuers were able to pull him out, it was too late.

So, as the summer rolls on, firefighters in Boulder County want people to be safe so this is the only time they have to get in the creek to perform a rescue, even if it's just a drill.

"We just want to remind people that while Boulder and Boulder Creek specifically is a beautiful place to come and enjoy and recreate, keep in mind safety," Felix said.