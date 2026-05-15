Boulder County Coroner's Office identifies hiker found dead on Second Flatiron

On Friday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified a man who died on the Second Flatiron this week as 33-year-old Ryan Kelly.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office received an Apple Crash Alert from a device in Chautauqua Park late Thursday morning. First responders tried to confirm the report, but the sheriff's office said no other calls were received from the area. They contacted other hikers and climbers nearby, but none of them saw or heard what happened.

The sheriff's office said an off-duty member of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group was climbing in the area and began to search for the source of the alert. They discovered the body of a man in a gully approximately halfway up the Second Flatiron.

Authorities did not find any rope or climbing equipment nearby and believe Kelly may have been solo scrambling at the time.